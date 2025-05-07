To kick off their 150th Anniversary celebration, Hibs will play Rot-Weiss Essen on Wednesday 9 July, with a 7pm kick-off at Easter Road Stadium.

This will be the first time that Rot-Weiss Essen have returned to Easter Road since the two teams played each other in 1955.

Hibs progressed over two legs in the inaugural European Cup, with the club reaching the Semi-Finals of the competition and becoming the first-ever British team to play in Europe.

To mark this iconic fixture and to celebrate the beginning of the 2025/26 150th season, there will be various other events around the ground on matchday – full details of which will be released in due course

Tickets for the game are on sale now and are priced from £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. Please note, all 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders will receive a special discount for this fixture as part of their benefits package.

Tickets are available for home supporters in the East and West Stand only for this fixture.

