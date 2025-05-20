Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a 16-year-old male reported missing in Edinburgh.

Adeddamola Adebayo also known as Damola, was last seen in the North West of Edinburgh on Tuesday 6th May 2025.

Police said that there are growing concerns for Damola’s welfare.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number of 146 of 18th May 2025.

