Beware dangers at Cramond this weekend

The RNLI warn of the extra dangers at Cramond this weekend as due to the tides the time slots available for safe crossing are much shorter. Data from the official Cramond crossing timetable confirms that safe crossing times are limited over the upcoming weekend, particularly between 3–5 May, increasing the likelihood of people becoming stranded.

Cramond Island is accessible only during certain states the tide via the causeway, meaning the path is quickly submerged by the tide and visitors who are unaware of, or misjudge the timings, may find themselves trapped.

Saturday 3 May: The safe crossing period is between 10.55am until 3.50pm.

Sunday 4 May: The safe crossing period is between 12.15pm until 5.05pm.

Monday 5 May: The safe crossing period is between 1.50pm until 6.25pm.

https://rnli.org/video-player/E42D68E2-997E-44A0-B6D459DE5F24F47B

North Edinburgh Arts event on Saturday

The new North Edinburgh Arts building in MacMillan Square is now occupied. You can go along to an event there this Saturday evening to see for yourself.



Skulls repatriated to Japan

A Scottish university has repatriated the skulls of three Indigenous Ainu people back to their community in Japan.

The skulls were in the possession of the University of Edinburgh’s Anatomical Museum for more than one hundred years. ON Wednesday the Ainu Association of Hokkaido welcomed the return of their ancestors’ remains during a formal ceremony in Edinburgh.

Before the formal transfer, members of the Ainu community, an indigenous group who predominantly inhabit the island of Hokkaido, held a traditional ceremony

Read more here.

Mr Okawa Masaru, Executive Director, Ainu Association of Hokkaido with Tetsuya Ogawa and Yoshiyuki Uji holding the skulls during the formal repatriation ceremony.



Pic Neil Hanna





The Most Wuthering Heights Day

On 7 June you can no longer be assured of a ticket – but you can join the waitlist – for the Most Wuthering Heights Day ever which is part of The Meadows Festival.

When we looked the programme is yet to be finalised but there are still opportunities to take a place as a stallholder.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is one of the most joyful days of the year.

It was an idea founded by Shambush, a British performance group in Brighton in 2013.

Since then, it has become a worldwide phenomenon brought together by a global collective of amateur and professional event organisers internationally. We run the event with the aim of spreading joy and celebrating the music of Kate Bush by a choreographed dance to the music of Wuthering Heights. The event is one about movement, dance, and celebration. A chance to recreate one of the most iconic pieces of musical art in a mass group setting.

Details here in case any tickets become available.

The Meadows Festival

This is the 50th anniversary year of the Meadows Festival in Edinburgh – so mark your diaries for 7 and 8 June 2025.

Meadows Festival Picture Alan Simpson 1/5/2024

