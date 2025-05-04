The East of Scotland women’s over-50 padel team excelled by reaching the semi-finals of the UK inter-county championships in Bristol.

Captained by Desni McIntosh the team topped their group then overcame Wiltshire in the quarter final.

A semi-final match against eventual winners Surrey proved a bridge too far for the East but with 20 teams competing a marker had certainly been laid down for future attempts.

Besides Desni McIntosh there was also a Scotland cap for Ashley Mears at the Home Nations over-50 Padel Championships earlier this year, finishing runners-up to Ireland.

The East team – left to right – Ashley Mears, Fiona Livingston, Desni McIntosh, Juliet Shaw and Mhairi Wrench.

