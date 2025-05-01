Hearts travel to Dingwall on Saturday (15.00) with the pressure really on to claim a win to help secure their slot in next season’s William Hill Premiership.

They go there with Liam Fox (pictured) in interim charge after Neil Critchley was sacked following last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Dundee.

The Jambos are now seeking their third manager this season after Critchley lasted only six months.

Former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie is in charge of The Staggies and he is confident he has the backing of the club’s board despite suffering their fifth straight defeat last weekend.

The 2-0 reverse at Kilmarnock saw them drop into the relegation play-off spot with only four games left.

County have 35 points from 34 games and are six points ahead of bottom club, St Johnstone. They have scored 33 goals and lost 58 so far this term.

Hearts are second in the relegation group with 40 points from their 34 starts. The Jambos have scored 43 goals and let in 45.

It’s tight in the basement area as Kilmarnock are third with 38 points from 34 outings with Dundee fourth on 37 points. Motherwell top the group with 42 points.

Saturday’s other fixtures see Dundee hosting Motherwell and St Johnstone at home to Kilmarnock.

In the top six, third-placed Hibs entertain Dundee United, who are fifth, and sixth-placed St Mirren play Aberdeen, who are fourth. That game is in Paisley.

