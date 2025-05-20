Detectives are appealing for information after a house in East Calder was broken into and a car was stolen.

Around 6.40am on Sunday, 18 May, 2025, police received a report that a house on Langton View had been broken into overnight. A white Volkswagen Golf with the registration number 596 KMB was stolen.

Detective Inspector John Irvine said: “The stolen car was seen in the Blackford area of Edinburgh around 4.10am on Sunday, 18 May. It was then seen a short time later driving on the A772, Gilmerton Road in the Moredun area.

“If you were in the Langton View area of East Calder and witnessed anything suspicious, or have seen the white Volkswagen Golf being driven, please contact us. Your information could be vital to our investigation.”

Information should be passed to officers by phoning 101 quoting incident number 0891 of 18 May, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

