Detectives from West Yorkshire have named three men who are wanted over the fail-to-stop collision in Leeds in which 19-year-old Ashton Kitchen-White was killed.

The men are from Scotland and Cornwall and officers are appealing for the help of the public in those areas to trace them.

Ashton was fatally injured when he was struck by a red Ford Focus in Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, about 10.09pm on Friday, May 16.

The Ford Focus failed to stop at the scene and was later recovered nearby.

Two males, aged 19 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on police bail. They are now no longer being treated as suspects and have been released from their bail.

Enquiries by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team have shown the Ford Focus had travelled from Scotland to Leeds just shortly before the collision.

Officers are now naming Regan Kemp and Macauley Martin, both aged 26, and Liam Miller, aged 24, as three suspects they urgently want to trace over the incident.

Kemp is from St Just, Penzance; Martin, is from Livingston, West Lothian; and Miller is from Polbeth, West Lothian. It is believed each returned to those areas following the collision.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Ashton was clearly a much-loved and popular young man with a bright future ahead of him, and his family have been left absolutely devastated by his death in such sudden and senseless circumstances.

“We are determined to do everything we can to get them the answers they need at what remains a really difficult and painful time for them.

“We urgently need to trace the three men we have named today as suspects.

“We would urge anyone who has seen any of them in their respective areas around Penzance in Cornwall or Livingston in Scotland, or who has any information that could help to locate them, to contact us immediately.

“Now is clearly not a time for any misguided sense of loyalty to come above the needs of Ashton’s heartbroken family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pintford or crime reference 13250275852 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Like this: Like Loading...