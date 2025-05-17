Play began for this year at Corstorphine Lawn Tennis Club from their opening day on 5 April.
But today the weather was ideal for everyone to take to the courts on Belgrave Road.
Saturday afternoons are reserved for social tennis between 1pm and 4pm. A spokesperson for the club says that “involving everyone is a key club priority so it’s no problem getting a game.
There is information about joining on the club website here.
