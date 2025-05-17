Hibs twice came from behind to take a share of the points against Rangers at a packed Easter Road this afternoon.

After the midweek fixtures, Hibs had secured third place so there was only pride to play for.

Before kick off Hibs held a minutes applause in memory of former owner Sit Tom Farmer. Disappointingly the gesture was disrupted by a section of the Rangers supporters who chanted a sectarian song throughout. This caused a reaction from the home fans who booed the Ultras.

David Gray made four changes from the starting XI that drew 2-2 draw with St Mirren and gave a first start to January signing Alasana Manneh.

Warren O’Hora, Nicky Cadden and Kieran Bowie were the other changes. Lewis Miller dropped out completely, while Dylan Levitt, Jordan Obita and Mykola Kuharevich dropped to the bench.

Rangers made two changes with Neraysho Kasanwirjo’s first start since October after returning from injury. He replaced Jefte at left-back.

Danilo also replaced the injured Hamza Igamane.

After a hectic opening few minutes Rangers took the lead when Jordan Smith clearance was intercepted by Nicolas Raskin. His header found the unmarked Cyriel Dessers and the striker turned and shot into the net.

There was controversy on 20 minutes when Mohamed Diomande slid the ball through to Nicolas Raskin who poked it Smith. Rocky Bushiri raced back and managed to clear the ball under pressure. It looked as if the ball had crossed the line but a subsequent VAR check was unable to determine one way or another.

Hibs then went up the other end and Kieran Bowie smashed in first time from a cut-back from Martin Boyle. After a lengthy VAR check the goal was given.

Moments later Boyle gott on to the end of a superb ball over the top, but his first time volley flew inches wide.

At the other end James Tavenier’s free-kick from 25 yards out looked goal bound but Smith produced a wonderful diving save.

Five minutes after the restart Rangers regained their lead after a whipped corner was nodded home by Raskin at the front post.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo was then booked for stamping on Nicky Cadden which resulted in a stramash amongst both sets of players.

Rangers almost made it 3-1 when Kasanwirjo’s cross picked out Danilo perfectly, and the Brazilian toed his volley at goal, but Smith got down well to save.

Then in the 66th minute Hibs equalised again when Boyle headed home a wonderful inch perfect cross from Nicky Cadden.

Smith then produced another fine save to deny Dessers as Rangers pressed for the winner.

Both sides had chances and in time added on Boyle broke clear but Jack Butland denied the striker and the game finished all square.

The Hibs players lined up to wacth the fans sing Sunshine on Leith for the third time in recent weeks.

After the final whistle Gray told BBC Scotland “We gave away a bad goal and put ourselves 1-0 down very early on. It was never going to be a nothing game, there’s always a wee edge to these games.

“It was a bit frantic, both teams were desperate to win. We didn’t want to just fade away, it was full commitment from both sets of players. There was everything in the game.

“It was probably fitting, the way our season has gone. To not lose is another positive, the players could enjoy ‘Sunshine on Leith’ again, fully deserved for their efforts.

Rangers’ head coach Barry Ferguson said: “It was a clear goal, it was there for everybody [to see]. It was clear to me it was over the line, then it goes to VAR and for some odd reason, they don’t see it being a goal.

“That’s frustrating, disappointing, and worrying. We need to be getting these decisions correct, that’s why VAR is here. It’s clear VAR’s not working.

“I’ve watched it five or six times. It’s clear as day that the ball is over the line.”

Hibs: Smith, O’Hora, Bushiri, Iredale, C Cadden, Alasana, Triantis, N Cadden, Hoilett, Boyle, Bowie.

Substitutes: Bursik, Ekpiteta, Levitt, Youan, Obita, Moriah-Welsh, Campbell, Gayle, Kuharevich.

Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Kasanwirjo, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Cerny, Danilo, Dessers.

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Cortes, Lawrence, Nsiala, McCausland, Rice, Curtis, McCallion.

