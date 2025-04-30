Voting is now open for the Hibernian FC End of Season Awards night which takes place on Sunday 11 May.
Hibs supporters can vote for three Men’s First Team awards that will be handed out on the night.
Fans can vote for the following categories:
- Men’s Player of the Year
- Men’s Young Player of the Year
- Men’s Goal of the Season
Watch our ten nominations for Men’s Goal of the Season on the club’s website:
Supporters can also vote for our Men’s Player and Young Player of the Year for the 2024/25 campaign.
Please note, voting closes on Friday 2 May at 23:59.
In total, there will be ten awards handed out on the evening at Easter Road as we look back on some of the best moments of the 2024/25 campaign.
The full list of awards can be found below.
Men’s Player of the Year – sponsored by Caledonian Heating & Plumbing
Women’s Player of the Year – sponsored by Linn Botanic Gardens
Men’s Young Player of the Year – sponsored by JB Contracts
Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – sponsored by Redpath and McLean
Special Recognition Award – sponsored by AAA Coaches
Men’s Goal of the Season – sponsored by Owen Gibb & Sons Ltd
Women’s Goal of the Season – sponsored by MGM Timber
Staff Member of the Year – sponsored by The Gordon Family
Moment of the Season – sponsored by LNER
Academy Player of the Season – sponsored by The Gordon Family
Please note, tickets for the event are sold out
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.