It has become customary for knitters and crafters to decorate their local post boxes, and the good folk in Blackhall have excelled themselves.

At a time when Easter bonnets are not really de rigeur it is nice to see this colourful topper with all its lovely chicks, bunnies and eggs.

There are a few of these crafts in the city – if you have one near you then please do share any photos with us. editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk

There is also a Facebook page where people from all over the UK share their photos of postbox toppers they spot.

This one is on Queensferry Road in the dip at Blackhall.

Knitters in Blackhall have made an Easter post box cover which you can see on Queensferry Road PHOTO Alan Simpson 18/4/2024

