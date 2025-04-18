Jacob Fearnley found himself being manoeuvred out of his comfort zone in crashing 1-6, 2-6 to world tennis No 7 Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open on Thursday.

The Edinburgh player had two break points in the first game after electing to receive but failed to take them and after that it was one way traffic.

On the evidence of a swashbuckling performance during the first set of his win in the previous round against Roberto Carbellos Baena it did seemed Fearnley was in with a chance even against an Australian who had moved to Spain at a young age and grown up on clay.

In fact the match proved a huge anti-climax.

Fearnley always seemed rushed and sprayed unforced errors while struggling to get behind a solid first serve.

The former Colinton junior will reflect largely on the electrifying pace shown by his opponent around the Piste Rafael Nadal while lack of experience on the clay surface was shown in the pressure his opponent was able to exert.

To compound matters Fearnley finished exhibiting a hint of a limp though no treatment break was required.

Jacob Fearnley playing in Miami March 2025

Like this: Like Loading...