Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has urged The Scottish Government to follow Keir Starmer’s lead and allow pubs in Scotland to open late to mark VE Day.

Mr Murray said: “As we approach the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we remember the huge sacrifices made by Scotland’s wartime generation. As a former licensee, I know how important pubs are as a focal point in communities and a place for people to come together. I urge The Scottish Government to follow Sir Keir Starmer’s example and let Scotland’s pubs stay open longer to give Scots the opportunity to raise a glass to all those who served at home and overseas.”

Rt Hon Ian Murray

Pubs will be able to stay open until 1am to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day after a directive from the Prime Minister. Sir Keir Starmer has ordered that pubs and bars that usually close at 11pm be able to keep serving for an extra two hours on Thursday May 8 to celebrate.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the whole country should come together to remember the incredible sacrifices made by the wartime generation and to celebrate the peace and freedom they secured for us all.

“Keeping our pubs open for longer will give people the opportunity to join in celebrations and raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country, both overseas and at home.”

Licensing matters are under the control of local authorities in Scotland and this decision will be for each of the Scottish licensing boards to determine.

VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday 5 May. The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags and there will be a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and an RAF flypast over London.

On 8 May there will be a party at Horse Guards Parade showed live on BBC One.

