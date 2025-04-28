Interested in volunteering with Police Scotland?

The force are to hold a Special Constable recruitment event next month.

The event will take place on Saturday 10 May at the Scottish Police College, Kincardine.

Participants will discover what it’s like to be a Special Constable, a volunteer role with the same powers as a Police Officer.

So if you would like to support your community, prevent crime and make a real difference in your spare time, this could be for you.

At the event, officers will be discussing: The operational duties of a Special Constable; the recruitment process and the benefits of joining Police Scotland

The Police Scotland recruitment team will also be on hand to answer your questions.

Register your place at https://orlo.uk/uhsvD

