Interested in volunteering with Police Scotland?
The force are to hold a Special Constable recruitment event next month.
The event will take place on Saturday 10 May at the Scottish Police College, Kincardine.
Participants will discover what it’s like to be a Special Constable, a volunteer role with the same powers as a Police Officer.
So if you would like to support your community, prevent crime and make a real difference in your spare time, this could be for you.
At the event, officers will be discussing: The operational duties of a Special Constable; the recruitment process and the benefits of joining Police Scotland
The Police Scotland recruitment team will also be on hand to answer your questions.
Register your place at https://orlo.uk/uhsvD
