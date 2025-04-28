Police are appealing to the public for help to trace 16-year-old Kelvin Boamah who has been reported missing from the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh.

He was last seen around 2pm on Tuesday, 15 April 2025 in the Greendykes area of Craigmillar.

He is described as 6ft tall (1.82cm). When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer style jacket, black trousers and white/black shoes.

The teenager has access to public transport, and it is believed that he remains in Northeast, Edinburgh.

Inspector Stewart Massie said ‘we are growing increasingly concerned for Kelvin and would ask anyone with information to make contact with us’

If you can assist, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 0882 of 25/04/25.

