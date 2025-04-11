Community councils

Community council elections were held earlier this year, but in eight areas there have not been sufficient nominations to form a. new council. Nominations are being run again and are open until 17 April in these areas: Craigmillar, Davidson’s Mains and Silverknowes, Firrhill, Hutchison and Chesser, Muirhouse and Salvesen, Old Town, Portobello, West Pilton and West Granton. If you would like to become a community councillor then you are invited to play a part in local democracy. Their business covers all kinds of things – but includes being a statutory consult on planning matters. These are voluntary organisations set up by statute by The City of Edinburgh Council.

There is more information here.

Apply now to establish one of Penguin’s Little Book Stops

Penguin Books is going to celebrate its 90th birthday on 30 July – and they are celebrating by supporting 90 Little Book Stops in the UK. Teaming up with the Little Free Library, an American movement to offer book exchanges in the local neighbourhood, Penguin are asking for 90 applicants to set up their own Little Book Stop.

The 90 Little Book Stops will feature a bespoke Penguin design and be installed with an initial curation of children’s and adult books, specially selected to celebrate 90 years of Penguin books.

After that the concept is simple: take a book, share a book.

Each Little Book Stop has a steward that looks after them and they are open 24/7 so you can always find your next read. The steward will be responsible for registering with Little Free Library which will give them access to a support network and resources.

A spokesperson said: “Our Little Book Stops aim to celebrate the joy of reading and the people who make reading happen for their communities. We believe in the power of books to create connections between us and that each day, all over the UK, there are people who champion reading. Librarians, teachers, community leaders, parent groups, book sellers, youth workers, carers – the list goes on! Maybe it’s even your neighbour who is always recommending your next read.

“If you’d like to celebrate a local reading champion or bring the joy of books to your local community, apply for one of our 90 Little Book Stops today.”

It’s quick and easy to apply online before 1 May. There are four key questions to understand the potential impact of a Little Book Stop in your community and to ensure its success.

Why is access to books important at this location?

How might a Little Book Stop change this community?

Does this Little Book Stop aim to celebrate a local individual or organisation that champions reading?

How do you plan to look after the Little Book Stop as a steward?

Penguin will select a range of locations all over the UK.

Apply here

Pomegranates Festival begins soon

Celebrating Traditional Dance on Screen on Friday 25 April, 6.30pm at Scottish Storytelling Centre.

The opening night of this year’s Pomegranates Festival of international traditional dance (25-30 April), begins with a packed programme of ten short films celebrating traditional dance on screen.

More information here – and a reminder that last month we featured Pomegranates on the front page. Click on the image to read our March paper. Remember that we publish a print issue each month and are always looking for stories and photos to feature in that. Email editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk

Edinbrick

The charity Edinburgh LEGO® Model Show takes place at Meadowbank Sports Centre on 10 and 11 May.

The centrepiece will be the giant eight metre long working model of the Forth Bridge built by a dedicated team of builders who specialise in trains. The model includes two working train tracks and trains from different eras will travel round the display all weekend.

Tickets here

Art and a spritzer

Combine the fun of painting along with some cicchetti, which is a kind of Italian tapas, and a spritzer or non-alcoholic drink of your choice at Marriott Holyrood.

Our editor was invited to try it out along with Edinburgh influencers. She said: “It was amazingly good fun and led by local artist Rachele Cavina who was a great help for novices like me. I attended a Paolozzi Pop Inspired event and did end up with something which looked a bit like pop art. I love Paolozzi and all his work so this made it even more of a pleasure. I had to remind myself to eat the food as I got so involved in my masterpiece, but it is clear that the rebranding of the hotel under the Marriott name has really changed this hotel. It is lighter and brighter – and the food choice was extensive and delicious – my favourite was the salt and chilli squid.”

Guests and locals are invited to enjoy a painting session inspired by vibrant Italian heritage and Paolozzi’s inspired themes, all while sipping on a Paolozzi Spritz and indulging in delicious cicchetti curated by the restaurant Head Chef.

Whether you’re looking to express yourself, unwind, or simply try something new, this immersive experience offers it all. All painting materials are provided, plus receive a special gift from Edinburgh Beer Factory and 20% off at Arti & Alba’s new restaurant menu.

Each Month consist of different themes. Discover them here.

14th of May 2025 – Paolozzi Pop Art Inspired

11th of June 2025 – Mosaic Style Vase

9th of July 2025 – Pop Art Summer Table

13th of August 2025 – Pop Art Summer Table

10th of September 2025 – Abstract Landscape

7th of October 2025 – Pop Art Tartan Pattern

Cherry blossom coming into bloom in Moray Place © 2025 Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...