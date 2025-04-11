Local producers are invited to sign up for the new Steading Rosewell Farmers Market which will begin this spring.

Anyone selling high quality produce can apply to join in the Rosewell Development Trust’s new venture which will meet for the first time in May. SHS Events are collaborating on the venture which they believe will support independent producers and promote quality over quantity. The market will have fully covered stalls ready for the Scottish weather.

Rosewell Development Trust are beginning the market as part of a wider mission to bring new energy and opportunity to the village.

Stewart Ferguson, Manager of The Steading said: “We’re passionate about championing small businesses and creating a space for people to connect, shop fresh, and enjoy something a little different.

“We’re committed to creating a premium, quality-driven market, and we’re keen to hear from producers who share that vision – whether it’s artisan bakery, fresh produce, small-batch preserves, or eco-conscious goods.”

Anyone interested in trading at the market is encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible, as space is limited.

To apply or find out more, email info@shsevents.co.uk or visit www.shsevents.co.uk.



Rosewell Farmers Market 2025 Dates

The Steading, Rosewell EH24 9AA

10am–4pm

Sunday 4th May

Sunday 1st June

Sunday 6th July

Sunday 3rd August

Like this: Like Loading...