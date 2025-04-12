Balerno Framers Market celebrated their 20th anniversary on a brilliant day of weather and the event welcomed hundreds to the Main Street.

The event is run by the Balerno Village Trust (BVT) and after being started by the Balerno Community Council (BCC).

A special cake was baked and attendees watched as it was cut on a table in the Main Street.

Richard Henderson, chairman of the BCC, congratulated the BVT for their efforts down the years and added: “The 20th anniversary was a great day.

“The weather was kind, people turned out in their hundreds and stallholders reported that they had been busy. One said they had sold out.”

DOWN MEMORY LANE: Flashback to the tenth anniversary in 2015.

