Hibs head coach David Gray and Hibernian Women’s head coach Grant Scott have been nominated for their respective PFA Manager of the Year awards.

Gray has been nominated for the SPFL Manager of the Year award after his side’s excellent turnaround in form.

Gray equalled the Club’s longest post-war unbeaten run in the Scottish top-flight, and in the process picked up three Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month awards.

Hibs currently sit third in the William Hill Premiership with just four games remaining.

Gray has been nominated alongside Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and John McGlynn at Falkirk for the award.

Hibernian Women head coach Grant Scott Photo Credit: Ian Jacobs.

Scott has been nominated for the SWPL Manager of the Year award.

Scott’s side have been in magnificent form throughout the 2024/25 campaign and are currently top of the SWPL table, two points ahead of second-placed Rangers.

Over the course of the year, they have produced a string of eye-catching performances, including wins over fellow title challengers Rangers, Celtic, and Glasgow City – as well as reaching Sky Sports Cup Final in March.

Scott has been nominated for the SWPL award alongside Rangers Women’s Head Coach Jo Potter, Glasgow City Head Coach Leanne Ross, and Motherwell Women Head Coach Paul Brownlie.

The overall winners will be announced on Sunday 4 May, at the PFA Scotland Awards dinner at the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow.

Like this: Like Loading...