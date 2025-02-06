The British Horse Society has posthumously awarded the Tarragon Trophy in Edinburgh.

This trophy is the British Horse Society Equine Personality of the Year Award, presented to horses or ponies who have contributed to the community, overcome hardship or deemed to have the personality worthy of the esteemed honour.

The trophy was presented by Helene Mauchlen, The British Horse Society National Manager for Scotland on Thursday at 10am at Tower Farm Riding Stables. But this is a bitter-sweet occasion as sadly Monarch died in 2024 at the grand age of 27 years old, however his full brother, ‘Duke’ will be receiving this equine accolade on his behalf.

A spokesperson for Tower Farm Riding Stables said: “Monarch was purchased as a gangly, steel-grey 2 year old from the Ballinasloe Horse Fair in Ireland, where he caught the eye of a horse dealer from Scotland. At the age of 4 and now a pristine, pure white colour (‘Grey’) he found a permanent home at Tower Farm Riding Stables. He spent his first summer learning from the more experienced riders and he proved to be a naturally level-headed horse from the word go, when he led the Currie Common Ride, carrying the Flag Bearer without hesitation. Anyone who knows horses will know that for a very young horse, this was quite exceptional. Monarch went on to teach hundreds of riders to carry flags on horseback throughout his career, including for Common Riding, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performances and Military occasions.

“He loved his work, particularly jumping and was regularly used as the lead horse for staff riders taking groups out for countryside rides. He relished carrying both children and adults during riding lessons and had a natural instinct for looking after his precious cargo, including his youngest riders at 8 years old, right up to his oldest rider; a 96 year old lady who was resident in a local care home, who had been a rider all her life and wanted to have one last ride. Monarch carried her with careful confidence, and made this special wish come true. He absolutely loved being around children and was a regular entry into Fancy Dress classes at Tower Farm shows, quite content at being adorned with all sorts of creative outfits, having his tail plaited, glitter painted on his hooves and having kids clamber all over him, like a beloved wise old grandfather.

“But Monarch also had a cheeky side; he refused to eat green apples, preferring only sweeter red ones. He was an exceptionally clever horse and would often open up his stable at night and roam about the barn before putting himself back in his stable in the morning, in time for breakfast. He knew his name and would answer back with his distinct whinny when called in his field and would often lead the way from his field by himself, into his stable. When the farrier visited, all he had to do was call Monarch’s name and Monarch would whinny back, letting the farrier know where he was. He enjoyed the comforts of being tucked-up with his jammies on in his stable during bad weather and couldn’t get enough of long summer days in his field overlooking Edinburgh.

“Away from his ‘day job’ as a riding school horse, Monarch led a double-life as a Parade horse, Fashion and Advertising model and Community Ambassador for hundreds of occasions throughout his lifetime. In 2018 Monarch got a ‘hello’ and a pat from Queen Elizabeth II at RAF Leuchars during the presentation of the new Standard to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. The same year, Monarch was again called for ceremonial duty for the visit of TRH Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Redford Barracks, Edinburgh. His Royal engagements continued in 2022 when he met HRH The Princess Royal at the opening of the new BHS Operations Hub in Stirling and 2023 saw in his last ceremonial role before retiring, when he led the procession at the King’s Coronation in Scotland on the Royal Mile.

“Monarch was unphased by large crowds and pipe bands and he took his public performances in his stride, which included appearing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo as Guard of Honour as well as flag-bearing horse for the daily performances by the Jordanian Armed Forces in 2016. He was a familiar face as the flag-bearing horse for the annual Edinburgh Riding of the Marches and Scottish Borders Common Ridings, a ceremonial horse for military and civilian Funerals (which once even saw Monarch inside the Crematorium for the service). He carried Knights in full armour for Historical Reenactments, took part in Edinburgh Diwali, visited Primary Schools all over Edinburgh and the Lothians and even helped with a Charity Bag-Packing event!

“He knew, from the moment he was given a bath and had been clipped, that duty called. Monarch’s modelling career included gracing the catalogue pages of country clothing brand Barbour, posing for the White Horse Whisky campaign and delivering pizza for Domino’s to name a few. During a more unusual outing in 2023, Monarch attended the Annual Pet Blessing Service at Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh city centre, which saw the Minister welcome Monarch into the Kirk itself! Monarch always knew exactly what to do and always sensed the occasion. The moment he heard the bagpipes start up, he would stand to attention, ears pricked and wouldn’t move a muscle. He would even be seen to walk in time to the music during parades. He was the horse that the other horses would look to for reassurance; if Monarch was OK with it, the rest of the horses knew it was safe.”

Monarch did have one true love in his life; that was his primary carer, Debbie Henderson, Manager at Tower Farm Riding Stables. Debbie affectionately describes Monarch as “a big dog”, adding “he understood you, was a true Gentleman and was the horse of a lifetime. He was instantly recognisable with his long ears, wise eyes and his one black and one white front hooves”. Monarch is dearly missed by so many but lives on in the memories and riding experiences of hundreds who had the pleasure of meeting, riding or caring for him.

Monarch in his field 2020 Tower Farm Riding Stables

Monarch awaiting Queen Elizabeth II at RAF Leuchars for the presentation of the new Standard to Royal Scots Dragoon Guards 2018 Photo Tower Farm Riding Stables

Monarch at St Andrews Kate Kennedy Procession 2024 Photo Tower Farm Riding Stables

Monarch and the 2021 Spurs course attendees along with BHS trainers Patrick Print and Richard Johnston-Smith Photo Tower Farm Riding Stables

Monarch leading with mounted Royal Scots Dragoon Guard officer at the 2023 Edinburgh Riding of the Marches Photo Phunkt













HRH The Princess Royal meeting Monarch at the new British Horse Society Operations Hub in Stirling (1) Photo British Horse Society























HRH Princess Royal and Monarch with mounted Royal Scots Dragoon Guard at British Horse Society Operations Hub Stirling opening 2022 Photo British Horse Society

Duke receives the posthumous award for a ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Edinburgh horse, Monarch. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Helene Mauchlen, The British Horse Society National Manager for Scotland and Primary carer for Monarch with Debbie Henderson, Manager at Tower Farm Riding Stables and Duke who received the posthumous award for a ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Edinburgh horse. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Duke who received the posthumous award for a ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Edinburgh horse. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Duke and Helene Mauchlen, The British Horse Society National Manager for Scotland PHOTO Alan Simpson

