Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a series of pickpocket-style thefts in the city centre.

The offences took place over last weekend (February 25 & 25).

The man’s home address was then searched and following this, officers have issued an appeal for anyone with information or who may have been a victim to come forward.

Officers have also warned the public to stay alert and keep their belongings safe.

A Police spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged yesterday with five offences in connection with a series of pickpocket-style thefts in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday and Sunday (Feb 24-25).

“Following his arrest, officers searched his residence as part of the investigation.

“Police are continuing inquiries and urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Remember to keep your belongings secure and stay alert when out in busy public areas, as pickpocketing can happen quickly.”

