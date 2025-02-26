The civil engineering firm, GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd, has a team ready to attend the annual fundraising ball held by Scottish Crohn’s & Colitis Charity, The Catherine McEwan Foundation, this weekend.

This year’s Red Hot Ball, which will be held on 1 March at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow, is one of several showcase fundraising events held by the charity established in 2003 by Derek McEwan in memory of his mum Catherine, who died from Crohn’s disease when only 37-years-old.

The Foundation is committed to helping people living with Crohn’s and Colitis access better treatment, better care and live better lives. It also aims to change the lives of children, young people and adults with inflammatory bowel disease by funding much-needed improvements in IBD healthcare across Scotland, including investing in pioneering research.

Working alongside handpicked partners including Glasgow Royal Infirmary, The Royal Hospital for Children Glasgow and The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, it funds specialist and state-of-the-art equipment and innovative healthcare, which would otherwise be unavailable. Connecting with research clinicians, the Charity has used funds to invest in scientific and medical research which is already discovering new therapies and more effective approaches to managing the disease.

For the past ten years, GBSS has attended the high profile ball with all the usual attractions, including a live auction.

A vital part of The Catherine McEwan Foundation’s overall yearly fundraising effort, each Red Hot Ball raises an average of £100,000, with the 2024 Ball reaching a total of £218,344.

George Burns, Owner of GBSS said: “It is our pleasure once again to attend The Red Hot Ball which has become a real highlight in our annual calendar, an opportunity for us to host a table with some of our key clients and suppliers. Not only does everyone enjoy the whole evening, which seems to get bigger and better every year, but we know that our continued attendance really makes a difference in helping this worthy cause which has achieved so much since 2003.”

“We have got to know Charity Founder, Derek, well, over the past few years, and wish to commend him on his passion and enthusiasm for the Charity, which has secured vital support from many businesses, as well as other groups and individuals. He works so hard to come up with fresh fundraising ideas and initiatives.”

George went on to say that GBSS is making The Catherine McEwan Foundation the beneficiary of its annual Golf Day, to be held on 9th June at Glenbervie Golf Club.

“We wanted to go even further this year and hope to donate more to the Foundation as a result of our Annual Golf Day.”

Derek McEwan said: “On behalf of the whole Foundation, we’d like to thank GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd for its continuing support which is the lifeblood of the Charity. They, and the other businesses that attend, help us to run the Red Hot Ball, one of our biggest events, year after year. We look forward to welcoming them again on the 1st March, and hope that they once again have an amazing time. We are hugely grateful to be named the beneficiary of the GBSS annual Golf Day. I am delighted to say that I have been invited along myself, and am already brushing up on my skills on the golf course.”

https://catherinemcewanfoundation.com/

Like this: Like Loading...