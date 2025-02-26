George West has been elected captain of East Premiership cricket side Royal High Corstorphine for a third season.

And while Caleb Whitefoord is heading off to London this is offset by two new faces at the Barnton-based outfit.

Jono van Zyl, a former South African under-19 wicket-keeper/batsman will be studying at Stirling University and joints up at Barnton after a spell at Dumfries last year.

Also, all-rounder Ant Dunford returns from representing Stirling County.

There are a few changes in the lower sides as well as in the committee room where Rob McAuliffe becomes co-chairman alongside Robin Yellowlees with a view to taking on the role in a sole capacity next year onwards.

All four men’s teams finished in the top four of their respective leagues last season and Sean Fischer-Keogh will be assisting current 2nd XI captain Rob Clarkson in a joint captaincy role as that team move into East Division One this year.

RHC Ladies have officially formed a partnership with Lomond Lynx to take part in the women’s Premier League.

