Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, quarter-final draw made on BBC Scotland:
Livingston v St Johnstone
Celtic v Hibs
Aberdeen v Queen’s Park
Hearts v Dundee
Hearts battled to a penalty-shootout win at St Mirren to claim a place in the quarter-final of the Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, with a home tie against Dundee.
The Tayside team last won the cup in 1910 and were thrashed 6-0 by Hearts at Dens Park recently.
It was the first time that goalkeeper Craig Gordon had saved two penalty shots in a shootout and he told BBC Scotland that it was good to have a home tie.
The 42-year-old stopper said he was not nervous during the shoot-out and feels there is not much pressure on the goalkeeper.
He added: “Saving the first two takes the pressure off your team-mates.”
And James Penrice said that it was a tough clash at Paisley and they tried to keep the ball on the ground.
He added: “The lads were brilliant and we move towards Hampden. Our aim is to go as far as possible.”
Man of the Match was Beni Baningime.
PICTURE: James Penrice (left) in training with Hearts at Riccarton with James Wilson (right). Also pictured is former Hearts player Kye Rowles. Picture by Nigel Duncan
