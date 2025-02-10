Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, quarter-final draw made on BBC Scotland:

Livingston v St Johnstone

Celtic v Hibs

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Hearts v Dundee

Hearts battled to a penalty-shootout win at St Mirren to claim a place in the quarter-final of the Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, with a home tie against Dundee.

The Tayside team last won the cup in 1910 and were thrashed 6-0 by Hearts at Dens Park recently.

It was the first time that goalkeeper Craig Gordon had saved two penalty shots in a shootout and he told BBC Scotland that it was good to have a home tie.

The 42-year-old stopper said he was not nervous during the shoot-out and feels there is not much pressure on the goalkeeper.

He added: “Saving the first two takes the pressure off your team-mates.”

And James Penrice said that it was a tough clash at Paisley and they tried to keep the ball on the ground.

He added: “The lads were brilliant and we move towards Hampden. Our aim is to go as far as possible.”

Man of the Match was Beni Baningime.

PICTURE: James Penrice (left) in training with Hearts at Riccarton with James Wilson (right). Also pictured is former Hearts player Kye Rowles. Picture by Nigel Duncan

