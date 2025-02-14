A 36-year-old man has been sentenced in connection with an attempted murder in Edinburgh in 2023.

Terence Reilly was arrested and charged after the attack on a 63-year-old man in Loaning Road on Sunday, 6 August, 2023.

He was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, 13 February, 2025.

He was found guilty of assault to severe injury, endangerment to life and attempted murder at the same court on Thursday, 16 January, 2025.

Detective Sergeant Sophie McWhinnie said: “This was a random attack on a stranger and Reilly now faces the consequences of his violent actions.

“His victim played a vital role in achieving this outcome and I would like to thank him for his support and hope that he can now begin to move on from this experience.

“Violence and endangering the lives of others will not be tolerated and we will rigorously pursue those responsible of such crimes and ensure they are brought to justice.

“We would like to thank the community for their assistance with this enquiry, particularly those who stopped at the time to help.”

Like this: Like Loading...