Members of the public have donated more than £17,000 to help look after three lynx that were illegally released in the Highlands.





The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) humanely trapped the cats last month after they were spotted in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, in the Cairngorms National Park.



The three females, each thought to be under a year old, were transported to Edinburgh Zoo, where they have now completed 30 days in quarantine.



The RZSS launched an appeal to help them “give each animal the best of care”, and hundreds of people have donated.



RZSS chief executive David Field said: “We have been very encouraged by the outpouring of support so far.”



The wildlife conservation charity is seeking “forever homes” for the lynx. Mr Field said RZSS was “considering our options” but stressed the animals will not be returned to the wild — because they want their food “on a plate”.



Mr Field said: “Lynx reintroductions are happening in Europe. The animals that we have will stay within a zoo.



“Certainly you wouldn’t want lynx that are looking for their food on a plate going back to the wild.”



Initially there were four lynx released. The fourth, a male around the same age, died shortly after being captured.



The surviving trio were kept apart during quarantine, in enclosures away from public view. They were monitored closely by vets and given full health checks.



The cats have since been reunited in a single enclosure where they are said to be doing well.

Lynx at Edinburgh Zoo







