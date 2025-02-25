Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with Hibs.

The 28-year-old has signed a four year-deal, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2029.

The creative midfielder has spent the 2024/25 campaign at Aberdeen, and played an integral role in their excellent start to the season. So far this season he’s contributed to 11 goals in 27 appearances.

McGrath has been a stand-out player in the Scottish Premiership for the majority of his career, starring for St Mirren, Dundee United, and the Dons. He also impressed in the League of Ireland in the early part of his career.

On the international front, McGrath has earned 13 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals.

Hibs head coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a pre-contract with Jamie. He’s a player that we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third.

“It’s clear to everyone that he’s been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room.

“We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We have been working behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window, to ensure we bring the best possible players into the Football Club.

“Jamie is someone that has been performing at a high level for a number of years, and is a great example of the calibre of player we want to bring to this club.

“The character and personality of any player we bring into our squad is so important and Jamie is an exceptional person and professional.

“We look forward to welcoming The McGrath family to Leith and hope that Jamie has a long and successful career in a Hibs strip.”

