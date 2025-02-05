Portobello Older People’s Project is looking for a new project organiser.

The Portobello Older People’s Project (POPP) is seeking to recruit a Project Organiser to replace the incumbent who is retiring after 12 years.

POPP, which is a Scottish charity, is a lunch and social club for isolated and lonely older people in Portobello, Edinburgh. The club offers members the chance to come together, enjoy a meal, and take part in social activities.

It runs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from the Portobello Baptist Church Hall, and supports up to ten older people a day. The Project Organiser is responsible for running the club, with the help of around 15 volunteers, and also provides administrative support to the management committee.

The post is part-time (20 hours per week). The successful person will combine strong organisational and management skills with an understanding of, and empathy for, older people.

For more information about the vacancy and for an application form please contact POPP’s Chair of Trustees at popp.organiser@gmail.com.

