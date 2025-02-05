Filmhouse appoint new director

Andrew Simpson, formerly Head of Film at the Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle, has been appointed as Executive Director of Filmhouse cinema in Edinburgh.



Mr Simpson, who will start in post mid-February, will join Rod White (Programme

Director) as the joint chief of Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd, the new organisation that

will run the reopened, iconic cinema following a major refurbishment funded by a

community Crowdfunder and the UK Government Community Ownership Fund

(Levelling Up).



He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining one of the UK’s most vital cultural cinemas

and to be playing a role in bringing this beloved institution back to audiences in

Edinburgh and beyond. The opportunity to reopen a cinema with such an esteemed

history, with a state of the art refurb, an additional fourth screen, a new café-bar

ready to serve as a community and social hub – and the chance to build a brilliant

new team to take the cinema into the future, was too exciting to miss. I can’t wait to

get started, and to help bring Filmhouse back to the cultural heart of this great city.”

Chair of Filmhouse, Ginnie Atkinson, said: “Andrew has wide ranging history in

cultural cinema and more recently gained a wealth of leadership, operational and

creative experience at the Tyneside. We are lucky to have attracted him to

Filmhouse at this particular point when the organisation is due to reopen its doors

and start running again with a firm eye on the future.”

Labour councillor is suspended

Labour councillor Katrina Faccenda has been suspended by her political group for three weeks until an investigation takes place.

Lavender Menace Queer Books Archive event

The event below is part of the Desire Paths programme from 19 to 25 February which includes an exhibition at Edinburgh Palette.

Edinburgh Science Festival are recruiting

Just in time for the festival taking place Edinburgh Science are recruiting front of house assistants and box office assistants.

Celebrating Chinese New Year

St James Quarter played host to a range of Lunar New Year-themed activities, including a traditional Lion Dance procession, which made its way through the Galleria in an eye-catching and colourful display.

Performed by the talented team at Yee’s Hung Ga Kung Fu Edinburgh, the Lion Dance is commonly performed during Lunar New Year to bring good luck .

St James Quarter also took part in the traditional act of gift giving that is associated with Lunar New Year. Lucky got their hands on a limited number of red envelopes including gift cards – symbolising good wishes and luck for the year ahead.

Anne Ledgerwood, Estate Director at St James Quarter, said: “Edinburgh is the multicultural hub for Scotland, and Lunar New Year is a great opportunity to experience the different cultures and traditions that we have here in the city.

“We hope that guests enjoyed our special Lunar New Year celebrations at St James Quarter, and we look forward to welcoming guests to The Quarter throughout the Year of the Snake”.

To mark the official start of the Lunar New Year, St James Quarter is hosted a Lunar New Year celebration. The centrepiece of the festivities was a spectacular Lion Dance performance throughout the Galleria and up to Register Square on Level 2.

