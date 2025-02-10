A Fife based company supplying ingredients and professional equipment for home bakers has predicted the new trends this year.

CFW provides all kinds of gadgets to create all types of doughnuts, cakes, waffles and other treats.

The business also supplies the professional dessert trade, with many customers who own and run dessert parlours, cafés, hotels and restaurants.

Callum Bond, Sales & Business Development Manager, is currently attending a number of UK trade shows to show all of the firm’s products, which include well known brands such as Nutella, Callebaut and Lotus Biscoff. He said that he believes that there will be a surge of “innovative offerings” in 2025.

Callum said: “Expect to see unique waffle variations such as mini waffles and croffles which are coming into vogue at the moment.

“There are also exciting new flavour combinations, some which combine sweet and savoury. Consumers are becoming more sophisticated and there’s also a huge influence from the USA where consumers certainly love their waffles, croffles and doughnuts.

“We’re looking forward to taking our products to Scothoc at the SECC in Glasgow, from 26 to 27 February

“We can’t wait to show off our products at this show. Our customers rely on us to bring them the latest innovations. We will also be demonstrating our exclusive Nutella dispensers which are available in both an electric and manual formats.”

The three day event welcomes more than 7,000 buyers in hospitality, food service, public sector, retail, leisure and tourism all assemble to see what the latest trends are.

www.cfw.co.uk

