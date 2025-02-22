Speaking to Hibs TV on the eve of the fixture, Gray provided an early indication of some of the selection headaches he has been facing in the week leading up to the game.

“We have a few challenges in the middle of the pitch,” Gray explained.

“Alasana Manneh is suspended, which is really unfortunate and Kwon is unavailable to play against his parent club.

“Dylan Levitt is struggling a little bit. He has trained as well, but he has a wee bit of a reaction. We will give him every chance to be available for the squad, but he might not quite make it.”

There is good news, however, for Joe Newell, Marvin Ekpiteta and Elie Youan who all returned to First Team training this week.

“The positive news is that Joe Newell is slightly closer. He has trained this week which is really positive, so he is available for selection, but he has clearly not had many minutes in his legs recently.

“We’ve also got a week in the legs of Marvin Ekpiteta and Elie Youan is back on the grass, which is positive. We

are definitely going in the right direction and there is light at the end of the tunnel for these guys too.”

