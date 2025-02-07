Hibs left it late but progressed to the quarter finals of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup with a narrow victory over Ayr United at Somerset Park tonight.

David Gray made one change to his starting XI with Mykola Kuharevich replacing Dwight Gayle who dropped to the bench.

Hibs played in their third strip of green and purple stripes.

Nectar Triantes was harshly booked after two minutes for a perceived foul on Connor McLennan although he clearly won the ball.

Kuharevich then went close after winning the ball on the left. His shot was spilled by Harry Stone but the ball was cleared for a corner.

At the other end Jordan Smith did well to save from McLennan.

The keeper was called into action moments later when George Oakley broke clear but he did well to block the strikers shot.

At the other end Josh Campbell’s cross found Martin Boyle inside the box but his effort was blocked but he would have been better passing to Nicky Cadden.

Campbell tested Stone with a long range effort but the keeper was up to the task.

Boyle missed a great chance to open the scoring in the 37th minute but his header from Jack Iredale’s cross went wide.

McLennan was fortunate not to see a yellow card after a cynical foul on Triantes.

Just after the restart Scott McMann was booked for a foul on Campbell.

Some fine wing play from Nicky Cadden set up a stramash in the box but the ball was cleared.

On the hour mark Kieron Bowie replaced Kuharevich.

In the 73rd minute Nathan Moriah-Welsh replaced Dylan Levitt.

Oakley was then booked for tripping Chris Cadden.

With eight minutes remaining a mistake in the Ayr defence gave Boyle a chance but his side footed effort went wide of the post.

Then with four minutes remaining Hibs took the lead when Bowie flicked on a long throw and Rocky Bushiri scored with a diving header.

Jordan Obita replaced Iredale in the last minute.

Then late in stoppage time Smith produced a superb diving save to deny Marco Rus and Hibs progressed to the next round.

Ayr United: Stone, Reading, Dempsey, Oakley, McLennan, Stanger, Henderson, McKenzie, Agbaire, McMann, McKinnon. Subs: Mutch, McAllister, Musonda, Murphy, Hastie, Walker, Rus, Main

Hibs: Smith, O’Hora, Levitt, Boyle, C.Cadden, Iredale, N.Cadden, Triantes, Campbell, Bushiri, Kuharevich. Subs: Bursik, Miller, Kwon, Bowie, Obita, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Gayle.

