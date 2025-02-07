Nominations open now for Community Councils in Edinburgh

Nominations are now open for members of the 47 community councils in Edinburgh to put themselves forward and speak up for their local area.

If there are too many nominations for a community council then there will be an election held in March.

The details of how to put yourself forward are here.

Edinburgh 900 event this weekend

What Connects You to Edinburgh? FREE art workshop Book your spot here https://art-and-spirituality.cademy.io/free-art-workshop

Join us for a reflective and creative workshop in celebration of Edinburgh 900, inspired by the mission of Art and Spirituality CIC. This workshop, run by the Art Therapist Silvia Cirronis, invites you to explore your cultural and ethnic heritage while celebrating the rich diversity of the Edinburgh community.

A key guiding question will shape our session: What connects you to Edinburgh?

What to Bring:

A personal object that represents your ethnic or cultural background.

A photo of a place in Edinburgh that holds positive meaning for you or makes you feel connected. (Printed versions are ideal, but if that’s not possible, feel free to use a digital photo on your device.)

If you’d like, you can also bring any additional materials from home that resonate with your story.

What to Expect:

We will provide a wide range of materials for you to explore, create, and reflect as a group. Through guided exercises and open sharing, you’ll have the opportunity to deepen your connection to both your personal heritage and the collective identity of Edinburgh.

Travel Agents of Change opens today

The exhibition at Water of Leith Visitor Centre opens at 3pm today showcasing stories of flight-free holidays from Edinburgh told by locals.

Snowdrop Walks

At the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) experience the scents and sights of early spring during a walk in the gardens.

Join the RBGE Garden Guides each weekend for an introduction to the specialist snowdrop collection, including an explanation of the different species and cultivars, and to the garden’s collection of spring plants and bulbs including Narcissus, Fritillaria and Iris as well as other plants of interest.

Walks will be held each Saturday and Sunday at 11am until 16 February 2025.

Limited availability so advance booking/reservation is recommended. Tickets cost £10. To reserve you place, please contact the Visitor Welcome Team on 0131 248 2909 or email visitorwelcome@rbge.org.uk.

Tape Letters finishes on 23 February 2025

Tape Letters is a social history project which shines light on the practice of recording and sending messages on cassette tape, as an unorthodox method of communication by Pakistanis who migrated and settled in the UK between 1960-1980.

It is extremely interesting and we heartily recommend going along to have a look (perhaps coupled with a visit to The People’s Story afterwards).

Drawing directly both from first-hand interviews and from the informal and intimate conversations on the cassettes themselves, this exhibition platforms the experiences of members of Edinburgh’s Pakistani community. It explores topics of migration, identity, communication and language.

Tape Letters Scotland is produced by Modus Arts and is made possible by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/tape-letters

Tape Letters is on now at Museum of Edinburgh

We are giving this daily article a wee bit of a break until the end of the month – but if you have any events coming up or things we should know about to share with our readers then get in touch.

