Gregor Townsend has made three changes to the team to face England in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations this Saturday, 22 February at Allianz Stadium, kick-off 4.45pm.

Kyle Rowe starts on the wing in place of Darcy Graham who has not been selected following the concussion he sustained in the Ireland game. Rowe, capped 10 times for Scotland, made his debut in 2022 against Argentina and played in four out of five of last year’s Guinness Six Nations matches.

Pierre Schoeman has been restored to the starting 15 with Rory Sutherland selected as a replacement.

Jamie Ritchie, who captained Scotland to victory on their last outing at the Allianz Stadium in 2023, has been picked to start with Matt Fagerson on the bench.

In the back three, accompanying Rowe, is the familiar sight of Blair Kinghorn at full-back and Duhan van der Merwe on the wing.

Glasgow Warriors Huw Jones and Tom Jordan retain their berths in the centre with Finn Russell in the starting line-up at fly-half having successfully progressed through the World Rugby protocols following his concussion against Ireland. Ben White is named as scrum-half.

In the forwards, Zander Fagerson will accompany Schoeman in the front row along with Dave Cherry who makes his third start in a row. Cherry, who will make his 14th appearance for Scotland, debuted against England in the 2021 victory at the Allianz Stadium.

Elsewhere in the forwards is unchanged with Grant Gilchrist and Jonny Gray in the second row, with the latter set to make an 80th appearance for Scotland. Blindside flanker Ritchie is joined by co-captain Rory Darge at openside and No 8 Jack Dempsey in the back row.

On the bench alongside Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Jamie Dobie and Stafford McDowall all earn selection for the second week in a row.

Scotland team to face England in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at the Allianz Stadium, London, live on STV/ITV, kick-off 4.45pm (caps in brackets):

15. Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (57)

14. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (10)

13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (55)

12. Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (5)

11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (46)

10. Finn Russell – Co-Captain – Bath Rugby (84)

9. Ben White – Toulon (26)

1. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (39)

2. Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (13)

3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (72)

4. Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (79)

5. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (77)

6. Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (56)

7. Rory Darge – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (27)

8. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (24)

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (24)

17. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (39)

18. Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (6)

19. Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (36)

20. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (6)

21. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (52)

22. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (10)

23. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (10)

