Edinburgh South West MP, Dr Scott Arthur, visited Lviv in Ukraine over the weekend to confirm the UK’s ongoing support.

Monday 24 February is the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. Dr Scott Arthur travelled to Ukraine to see for himself the impact of the invasion, and to show solidarity with his “Ukrainian brothers and sisters”.

During his visit, Dr Arthur met with Ukrainian MPs, veterans, refugees, hospital staff and civilians who have had their lives uprooted following Putin’s unprovoked attack on the country.

He also met Graham Barr from Balerno in his constituency who has just driven a 4X4 vehicle out to Ukraine to be used on the front line as part of a mission by the charity Pickups for Peace.

Dr Arthur shows the pickups in this video which he shot on the street after meeting the municipality of Lviv. He explains that the vehicles are just part of 570 vehicles which were just driven to Ukraine by around 1,000 people involved in the operation. He said: “Last time within two days one of these pickups had a machine gun fitted to the back and was on the front line. I was shown a video of it shooting down a drone.” The Edinburgh South West MP also met someone from Morningside helping out with the latest delivery. He said it made him very proud to see all the British numberplates knowing the vehicles will make such a difference.

Dr Scott Arthur MP in Lviv on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion

Shortly after attending a remembrance ceremony at Lviv’s Cemetery of Heroes, Dr Arthur met with regional authorities and organisations focussed on the recovery and rehabilitation of soldiers severely injured on the front line.

After meeting with a group of veterans who have had amputations, Dr Arthur said: “The bravery of the soldiers I met is humbling, many of them led normal lives before Putin’s illegal invasion, and now that has been forever changed by their injuries. They have fought to defend Ukraine and Europe from Putin’s authoritarian dictatorship.

“I am proud that the UK has helped to arm Ukraine, and also that Edinburgh South West’s 3 Rifles unit has been involved in urban warfare training and drone work with the Ukrainian military.”

The Edinburgh MP also met with politicians from other European nations and international organisations who are working on Prisoner of War Exchanges and on returning Ukrainian children who were abducted by the Russian Army.

After visiting a school and observing a “Ukraine Defence” subject lesson, Dr Arthur said “it is a tragedy how even far from the front lines, civilians and children have been robbed of their opportunity to live normal lives.

“Their lives have been uprooted by Putin’s barbarism, families have been torn apart with fathers and sons being taken as prisoners of war, and young children have been stolen, leaving families not knowing when they will come home.

“Whilst some may now try to play down the horrific acts carried out in Putin’s name, his barbarism in this war cannot be forgotten on the world stage. As we work to end this awful war, there must be no discussions about Ukraine, without Ukraine.”

Upon his return to the UK, Dr Arthur will meet with an Edinburgh-based Ukrainian community organisation to discuss his visit, aiming to find out what more the UK Government and the Edinburgh community can do to support them to build their lives in the UK before it is safe for them to return to their homeland.

Speaking on Edinburgh’s welcome of Ukrainian refugees, he said: “It makes me incredibly proud to represent Edinburgh when I remember the way we opened our arms, and our homes, to those seeking normal and safe lives.”

“Whilst some politicians are now agitating against the interests of Ukraine, I am confident Edinburgh will continue to provide a sanctuary for Ukrainians for as long as they need. Despite all the challenges they have faced, they have made a tremendous impact on the city and its culture, and long may that continue.”

L-R Dr Scott Arthur MP with the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Ivanovych Sadovyi, dedicating his support for Ukraine

Dr Scott Arthur MP in Lviv with Graeme Downie MP (Labour, Dunfermline and Dollar) and Joanna Baxter (Labour, Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Lviv residents and local officials holding an event welcoming the UK Parliament delegation

