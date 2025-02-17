Hibs head coach David Gray admitted that his team did not do enough to win the game against St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium yesterday.

But he praised his defence, particularly Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Smith who both contributed to the clean sheet.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the final whistle Gray said: “Being honest, a point is probably what we deserved. I don’t think we did enough to win the game.

“I thought it was a good defensive performance, and we found a way not to lose after going down to 10 men, which is a positive.

“When I think back to how we played, we can play a lot better. We didn’t do enough to go and win the game.”

Hibs had the best chance in the first half when Warren O’Hora rose highest to meet a Nicky Cadden corner, but couldn’t direct his effort on target.

St Mirren, though, should’ve taken the lead in the second half but were denied brilliantly by Jordan Smith’s double save.

Other than O’Hora’s effort, chances were few and far between for the Hibees, and Gray admitted his players needed to show more quality on the ball.

“We didn’t create enough. There were a few moments in the first half where we put two or three passes together and showed composure, but we didn’t do it often enough.

“The pitch was difficult as well, and the way that St Mirren play makes it difficult for you. They battle for every second ball, and you have to stand up to that, I thought we did that reasonably well.

“Jordan made a big save in a big moment, and Rocky defensively got man of the match and rightly so. The clean sheet is a pleasing thing.

“We’ve played a lot better this season and lost games of football. It’s one point closer to where we need to be.”

