Colinton Community Council have issued an urgent appeal for nominations for new community councillors.

The deadline for all 47 community councils in Edinburgh is Thursday 27 February when a nomination form signed by the nominee and two residents of the local area must be returned (either online or on paper).

A spokesperson for Colinton Community Council said: “ If fewer than six nominations are received, there will be NO new Community Council to represent the views of the Colinton community or to ensure City of Edinburgh Council pays proper attention to important local issues!“

Access the nomination form here

