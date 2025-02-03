Edinburgh Accies netballers will go into the third round of the National League against local rivals Dunedin on 8 February as pace-setters but with fellow unbeaten sides University of Edinburgh and Bellahouston breathing down their necks.

Accies have won their first two matches with a commanding goal-difference of +54 and according to captain Beth Weir much of that is down to the arrival of new coach Helen Taylor, from Australia.

“I don’t want to slander Scottish coaches but Helen has got us playing a more direct style of play with a lot more ball speed,

“Having finished fourth in the last two seasons when we were developing our club culture it feels this time round like we have a target on our backs, we are playing so well.”

Accies really are one of the success stories of Capital sport; founded in 2018 they attracted 20 players to initial pre-season trials.

This season 130 triallists registered interest as the club continues to grow.

However, for Devonian Beth who came to Edinburgh to study and remained to become an Accies founder member, roles have changed in the short term at least.

“Just before Christmas I ruptured my achilles tendon and so I have been forced to take a slightly less active role in assisting Helen with coaching using a pair of crutches and with the injury encased in a boot.”

Capped by Scotland against Ireland and Gibraltar during the Covid era, Beth adds:

“Five weeks in things are progressing well so, hopefully, I’ll be back playing next season.”

Not in time though for what is being built up as a revenge outing against Dunedin.

“They beat us by a single point this season in a local league match so I guess we’ll be gunning for them” says Beth.

Off the court, too, things are going well with Brewin Dolphin as well as Coulters Property on board as sponsors.

Back Row: Beth Weir (club captain), Rebecca Innes, Meg McNair, Lily Maxwell, Hannah Bree, Hannah Gaunt, Ruby Maclean, Gemma Sole

Front Row: Zara Pearson, Heather Marshall, Katie Renton, Meg Wildman, Lauren Pollock, Clare Tuohy, Helen Taylor (head coach)

At the National League Netball at Glasgow Uni

Photo credit © Craig Watson







Day one of the National league at Edinburgh University sport

Photo credit © Craig Watson



Day one of the National league at Edinburgh University sport

Photo credit © Craig Watson

