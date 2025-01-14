Voters in Broxburn will go to the polls on Thursday 13 March to choose a new councillor for their ward.

Long serving SNP member Diane Calder announced her retirement in December and candidates are now invited to put their names forward by early February to be on the ballot paper.

It will be the second by-election for the Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh ward since the council elections in 2022.

Councillor Calder has served the ward for more than a decade. She gained the most votes- 1,990- (29% of the poll) – and was elected in the first round of the single transferable voting system used for the last council election in May 2022.

She was elected alongside fellow party member, and SNP group leader council, Janet Campbell, Angela Doran-Timson for the Conservatives and Ann Davidson for Labour.

Tony Boyle won a by-election for Labour shortly afterwards following the death of Mrs Davidson.

A list of candidates for the March poll will be published early next month.

By Stuart Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...