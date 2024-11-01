Police in Edinburgh are continuing with their inquiries to identify those involved in disorder that took place across various parts of the city on Halloween evening.

Local officers, supported by specialist colleagues from Operation Moonbeam, responded to the Hay Avenue area of Edinburgh, where groups of youths were involved in a range of offences involving fireworks.

While in attendance, police vehicles were also attacked with fireworks and other projectiles, including bricks.

A police officer was injured after the window of the vehicle she was within was struck by a brick, causing the window to smash.

Further incidents of fireworks related disorder were also responded at Moredunvale Road, Southhouse Road and Captains Road as well as West Pilton Park, where a number of busses were targeted.

A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with fireworks offences. Further enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in the disorder.

Following intelligence relating to planned disorder, a warrant was executed at an address in Magdalene Gardens during the afternoon of Thursday, 31 October. A quantity of fireworks and two cans of petrol were recovered from inside. Enquiries into this recovery are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, commander for Edinburgh Division said: “The disorder witnessed this evening was carried out by a minority of individuals intent on causing fear and alarm within their communities and subjecting emergency service workers to horrific levels of violence and aggression.

“Thankfully, local policing teams were bolstered with specialist colleagues, who helped bring these incidents to a safe conclusion and investigations are underway to identify everyone who was involved.

“I want to make it clear to anyone who thinks they will evade justice because they weren’t apprehended this evening, they are very much mistaken. You will be identified during our inquiries, and you will be held to account for your actions.

“Our local policing teams will continue to be supported by Operation Moonbeam resources over the next week to ensure any further incidents of disorder or fireworks-related criminality are appropriately dealt with.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and enquiries are continuing to identify those responsible.

The public are thanked for their assistance and support during our response.

