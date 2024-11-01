Detectives are continuing enquiries into the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman in Dalkeith and are re-appealing for information and people to come forward.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, 4 October 2024 when a woman was approached by a man who attacked her on a path within a wooded area on Abbey Road, Dalkeith.



Officers have established there were several people in the area around the time of the incident who have yet to speak to police.



Detective Inspector Diane Barr said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance so far and ask those that were in the area on that day that have still to speak to the police to come forward, even if you believe you have nothing to report, your information could prove vital.”



The injured woman was taken to hospital but has since been released.



The man is described as white, in his late 30s with stubble. He was wearing black trousers, a black waterproof jacket and had a dog lead around his neck, but it is not believed he had a dog with him.



Officers continue to examine CCTV footage from in and around the area for any small detail which could assist the investigation. Enquiries are continuing and an increased police presence remains in the area.



The online portal remains in place for anyone who has any information. https://mipp.police.uk/operations/SCOT24S09-PO1

Alternatively, contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of 4 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

