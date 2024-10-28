Edinburgh AC pair Paul Forbes and Josh Kerr were among the prize winners when the Scottish Athletics 4J awards were handed out in Glasgow.

US-based Kerr received international acclaim by taking a silver in the Paris Olympics’ 1500 metres and along the way becoming the first Scots to pick up medals at TWO Games.

That, together with a new British mile record and a 3000m world indoor gold in Glasgow earned him the title of Scottish athlete of the year.

Forbes also travelled to a foreign track to make his mark and it was in Sweden that he won the world masters 800m gold as well as silver in the 1500.

He also triumphed over 800m in his 0-65 age-group.

Other Capital successes saw Corstorphine AC land the Janice Eaglesham, MBE, Para Development Club award for their work in promoting Frame Running.

And Edinburgh University’s Angus Wright gained the Martin Hyman junior hill running award after finishing seventh in the European under-20 mountain climbing event.

Just across the Forth at Pitreavie Francis Smith was named Performance Development Coach of the Year partly for coaching a GB team that included Balerno’s Rebecca Grieve to a bronze medal at the world under-20 championships in Peru.

Paul Forbes is pictured receiving his award from the new president of Scottish Athletics, John Rodger.

Scottish Athletics Awards 2023 PHOTO Bobby Gavin

