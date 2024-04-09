Professor Peter Higgs, renowned for the prediction that a new particle – the Higgs Boson – existed, has died at home in the New Town following a short illness.



The Nobel Prize winner was often seen out and about in the city centre with his trademark bag. He shied away from the limelight and this humility was noted by Professor Brian Cox who said on X: “Very sorry to hear Peter Higgs has died. I was fortunate enough to meet him several times, and beyond being a famous physicist – I think to his embarrassment at times – he was always charming and modest.”

Professor Higgs was a previous winner of the prestigious Edinburgh Award and his handprints are preserved in a flagstone in the quad outside the City Chambers.

It was a full 50 years after his prediction that the existence of the particle could be confirmed at CERN with experiments involving the Large Hadron Collider. He was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2013 with François Englert.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh said: “Peter Higgs was a remarkable individual – a truly gifted scientist whose vision and imagination have enriched our knowledge of the world that surrounds us. His pioneering work has motivated thousands of scientists, and his legacy will continue to inspire many more for generations to come.”

There is a full page dedicated to his work on the university website.



9/4/2024





Picture Alan Simpson



Professor Peter Higgs who has died aged 94





Professor Peter Higgs at The University of Edinburgh following his Award of The Nobel Prize in Physics.

9/4/2024





Picture Alan Simpson



Professor Peter Higgs who has died aged 94



Professor Peter Higgs has been made a Companion of Honour after a ceremony at Holyrood Palace Edinburgh.

