Midlothian MP has hailed a men’s shed project for revolutionising community well-being.

Owen Thompson MP described Penicuik Men’s Shed as a “sanctuary” for locals and a “haven for camaraderie and craftsmanship” after paying it a visit.

And he praised the impact it had on its users health and social lives.

Men’s Sheds have been set up across the country to encourage people to come together and get involved in a wide range of crafting as well as providing a place to come together.

Following his visit to Penicuik’s project, Mr Thompson said: “This remarkable place is a haven for camaraderie and craftsmanship.

“We discovered a community united by a shared passion for creation.

“Beyond the mere act of creation lies a deeper purpose – the enhancement of men’s well-being.

“Through the provision of recreational facilities and engaging activities, the Penicuik Men’s Shed serves as a sanctuary.

“This haven stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when communities come together.

“I have to salute the people here – they are the architects of a brighter tomorrow.”

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...