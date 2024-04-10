The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) has made its annual announcement of a new cohort of Fellows of the prestigious society.
Among those receiving the honour are BAFTA and Emmy winning, satirist, Armando Iannucci and journalist, Sally Magnusson.
Others are from the fields of philanthropy, the arts and public health. The reason for nomination is “individual excellence” in their field, and the 57 honourees announced today join the list of 1800 fellows of the RSE which is Scotland’s National Academy.
Armando Iannucci was elected as an honorary fellow and is known for award-winning films and programmes such as The Thick of It. He is vice president of the Royal Television Society and takes an active interest in political issues and democracy.
He said: “I am thrilled to be elected to the fellowship of the RSE. This is confirmation from the champions of the highest standards of academic and cultural excellence in Scotland, that writing jokes is an honourable pursuit.”
Sally Magnusson was also elected as an honorary fellow, and this is in recognition of her charity work, and her own dementia charity Playlist for Life.
She said: “It is a tremendous honour to be elected as a fellow. The RSC has a centuries – old history as Scotland’s National Academy, and I’m proud to belong to it. I look forward to playing my part in its long-standing mission to deploy knowledge for public good.”
Others who have joined the list of fellows include professor Lorna Manson who is an outstanding leader in surgery. She is the first woman to be appointed professor of transplant surgery by the University of Edinburgh.
The complete list of new Fellows 2024 is below:
RSE HONORARY FELLOWS 2024
- Armando Iannucci
Writer and political satirist
- Professor David Croisdale-Appleby
Chair, Healthwatch England
RSE CORRESPONDING FELLOWS 2024
- Professor Alan Reid
Professor of Mathematics, Rice University
- Professor Ann Rigney
Professor in Comparative Literature, Utrecht University
- Professor De-Zhu Li
Professor of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences Kunming Institute of Botany
- Professor Donald Dingwell
Director, Department for Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
- Professor John Cioffi
Professor Emeritus of Engineering, Standford University
- Professor Miguel Ferrer Baena
Research Professor, Department of Ethology and Biodiversity Conservation, Spanish National Research Council
RSE FELLOWS 2024
- Dr Sally Magnusson
Founder, Playlist for Life / Broadcaster and journalist
- Dr Michael Welch
President and CEO of Tirebuyer.com / Founder and Chairman of The Welch Trust
- Michael P Clancy OBE WS
Director of Law Reform, Law Society of Scotland
- Patrick Macdonald
Chair, Institute of Directors
- Ana Stewart
Chair, Pathway Forward
- Gillian Docherty OBE
Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde
- Laura Dunlop
President, Mental Health Tribunal for Scotland
- Leonie Bell
Director, V&A Dundee
- Chris Stark
Chief Executive, Climate Change Committee
- Professor Ailsa Hall
Former Director, Sea Mammal Research Unit
- Professor Apala Majumdar
Professor of Applied Mathematics, University of Strathclyde
- Professor David Dockrell
Chair of Infection Medicine / Director of the Centre for Inflammation Research, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Donna Heddle
Director, Institute for Northern Studies, University of the Highlands and Islands
- Professor Elham Kashefi
Personal Chair in Quantum Computing, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Emma Sutton
Professor of English, University of St Andrews
- Professor Emma Thomson
Professor in Infectious Diseases (Virology), University of Glasgow
- Professor Fiona Leverick
Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, University of Glasgow
- Professor Gabriela Medero
Associate Principal for Business and Enterprise / Professor in Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering, Heriot Watt University
- Professor George Batty
Professor of Epidemiology & Public Health, University College London
- Professor Hamish Simpson
Professor of Orthopaedics and Trauma, and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, University of Edinburgh
- Professor J Ross Fitzgerald
Personal Chair of Molecular Bacteriology, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Jason Gill
Professor of Cardiometabolic Health, University of Glasgow
- Professor Jason König
Professor of Classics, University of St Andrews
- Professor Jonathan Fraser
Director of Research, Mathematics, University of St Andrews
- Professor Judith Phillips
Deputy Principal (Research), University of Stirling
- Professor Keith Mathieson
Professor of Neurophotonics, University of Strathclyde
- Professor Kirsteen McCue
Professor of Scottish Literature and Song Culture, University of Glasgow
- Professor Kirsty Gunn
Professor of Creative Writing, University of Dundee
- Professor Lindsay Beevers
Chair of Environmental Engineering and Head of Research Institute, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Lorna Marson
Professor of Transplant Surgery at the Transplant Unit, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh
- Professor Malcolm Macleod
Professor of Neurology and Translational Neurosciences, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Marc Dweck
Professor of Clinical Cardiology, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Marc Vendrell
Chair of Translational Chemistry and Biomedical Imaging, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Neil Carragher
Professor of Drug Discovery, Institute of Genetics & Cancer, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Nicole Busby
Professor of Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow
- Professor Patrick Meir
Personal Chair in Ecosystem Science, School of Geosciences, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Paul Foster
Professor in New Testament Language, Literature & Theology, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Paul Mealor
Chair in Composition, University of Aberdeen
- Professor Peter Hopkins
Professor of Social Geography, Newcastle University
- Professor Ross Forgan
Professor of Supramolecular and Materials Chemistry, University of Glasgow
- Professor Sarah Coulthurst
Professor of Microbial Interactions, University of Dundee
- Professor Sayantan Ghosal
Adam Smith Chair in Political Economy, University of Glasgow
- Professor Sinéad Collins
Professor of Microbial Evolution, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Sonja Franke-Arnold
Professor in Atom and Quantum Optics, University of Glasgow
- Professor Stephen Brusatte
Professor of Palaeontology and Evolution, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Tom Guzik
Regius Chair of Physiology and Cardiovascular Pathobiology, University of Glasgow
- Professor Vernon Gayle
Professor of Sociology and Social Statistics, University of Edinburgh
- Professor Victoria Martin
Professor of Collider Physics, University of Edinburgh
- Professor William Buchanan
Professor of Applied Cryptography, Edinburgh Napier University
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.