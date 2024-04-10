The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) has made its annual announcement of a new cohort of Fellows of the prestigious society.



Among those receiving the honour are BAFTA and Emmy winning, satirist, Armando Iannucci and journalist, Sally Magnusson.

Others are from the fields of philanthropy, the arts and public health. The reason for nomination is “individual excellence” in their field, and the 57 honourees announced today join the list of 1800 fellows of the RSE which is Scotland’s National Academy.

Armando Iannucci was elected as an honorary fellow and is known for award-winning films and programmes such as The Thick of It. He is vice president of the Royal Television Society and takes an active interest in political issues and democracy.

He said: “I am thrilled to be elected to the fellowship of the RSE. This is confirmation from the champions of the highest standards of academic and cultural excellence in Scotland, that writing jokes is an honourable pursuit.”

Sally Magnusson was also elected as an honorary fellow, and this is in recognition of her charity work, and her own dementia charity Playlist for Life.

She said: “It is a tremendous honour to be elected as a fellow. The RSC has a centuries – old history as Scotland’s National Academy, and I’m proud to belong to it. I look forward to playing my part in its long-standing mission to deploy knowledge for public good.”

Others who have joined the list of fellows include professor Lorna Manson who is an outstanding leader in surgery. She is the first woman to be appointed professor of transplant surgery by the University of Edinburgh.



The complete list of new Fellows 2024 is below:

RSE HONORARY FELLOWS 2024

Armando Iannucci

Writer and political satirist

Chair, Healthwatch England

RSE CORRESPONDING FELLOWS 2024

Professor Alan Reid

Professor of Mathematics, Rice University

Professor in Comparative Literature, Utrecht University

Professor of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences Kunming Institute of Botany

Director, Department for Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Professor Emeritus of Engineering, Standford University

Research Professor, Department of Ethology and Biodiversity Conservation, Spanish National Research Council

RSE FELLOWS 2024

Dr Sally Magnusson

Founder, Playlist for Life / Broadcaster and journalist

President and CEO of Tirebuyer.com / Founder and Chairman of The Welch Trust

Director of Law Reform, Law Society of Scotland

Chair, Institute of Directors

Chair, Pathway Forward

Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde

President, Mental Health Tribunal for Scotland

Director, V&A Dundee

Chief Executive, Climate Change Committee

Former Director, Sea Mammal Research Unit

Professor of Applied Mathematics, University of Strathclyde

Chair of Infection Medicine / Director of the Centre for Inflammation Research, University of Edinburgh

Director, Institute for Northern Studies, University of the Highlands and Islands

Personal Chair in Quantum Computing, University of Edinburgh

Professor of English, University of St Andrews

Professor in Infectious Diseases (Virology), University of Glasgow

Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, University of Glasgow

Associate Principal for Business and Enterprise / Professor in Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering, Heriot Watt University

Professor of Epidemiology & Public Health, University College London

Professor of Orthopaedics and Trauma, and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, University of Edinburgh

Personal Chair of Molecular Bacteriology, University of Edinburgh

Professor of Cardiometabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Professor of Classics, University of St Andrews

Director of Research, Mathematics, University of St Andrews

Deputy Principal (Research), University of Stirling

Professor of Neurophotonics, University of Strathclyde

Professor of Scottish Literature and Song Culture, University of Glasgow

Professor of Creative Writing, University of Dundee

Chair of Environmental Engineering and Head of Research Institute, University of Edinburgh

Professor of Transplant Surgery at the Transplant Unit, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

Professor of Neurology and Translational Neurosciences, University of Edinburgh

Professor of Clinical Cardiology, University of Edinburgh

Chair of Translational Chemistry and Biomedical Imaging, University of Edinburgh

Professor of Drug Discovery, Institute of Genetics & Cancer, University of Edinburgh

Professor of Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow

Personal Chair in Ecosystem Science, School of Geosciences, University of Edinburgh

Professor in New Testament Language, Literature & Theology, University of Edinburgh

Chair in Composition, University of Aberdeen

Professor of Social Geography, Newcastle University

Professor of Supramolecular and Materials Chemistry, University of Glasgow

Professor of Microbial Interactions, University of Dundee

Adam Smith Chair in Political Economy, University of Glasgow

Professor of Microbial Evolution, University of Edinburgh

Professor in Atom and Quantum Optics, University of Glasgow

Professor of Palaeontology and Evolution, University of Edinburgh

Regius Chair of Physiology and Cardiovascular Pathobiology, University of Glasgow

Professor of Sociology and Social Statistics, University of Edinburgh

Professor of Collider Physics, University of Edinburgh

Professor of Applied Cryptography, Edinburgh Napier University

