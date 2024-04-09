A collision on St John’s Road today is the third to happen in the area in three weeks.

There was a crash on Saturday 30 March in Corstorphine around 9.30am involving the drivers of a private hire car and a minibus. Several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Separately a driver died following a crash also on 30 March at 11.50pm when his silver VW Tiguan collided with a wall. The 29-year-old driver was named as Dylan Clack.

9/4/2024 Picture Alan Simpson

RTA St John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.

9/4/2024 Picture Alan Simpson

9/4/2024 Picture Alan Simpson

RTA St John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.

9/4/2024


Picture Alan Simpson

RTC St John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.

9/4/2024


Picture Alan Simpson

RTCSt John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.

Phyllis Stephen
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.