A collision on St John’s Road today is the third to happen in the area in three weeks.
There was a crash on Saturday 30 March in Corstorphine around 9.30am involving the drivers of a private hire car and a minibus. Several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Separately a driver died following a crash also on 30 March at 11.50pm when his silver VW Tiguan collided with a wall. The 29-year-old driver was named as Dylan Clack.
