A collision on St John’s Road today is the third to happen in the area in three weeks.



There was a crash on Saturday 30 March in Corstorphine around 9.30am involving the drivers of a private hire car and a minibus. Several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.



Separately a driver died following a crash also on 30 March at 11.50pm when his silver VW Tiguan collided with a wall. The 29-year-old driver was named as Dylan Clack.



9/4/2024 Picture Alan Simpson



RTA St John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.



This is the third collision in three weeks on the same stretch of road.

9/4/2024 Picture Alan Simpson



RTA St John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh. This is the third collision in three weeks on the same stretch of road.

9/4/2024 Picture Alan Simpson



RTA St John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.



This is the third collision in three weeks on the same stretch of road.

9/4/2024





Picture Alan Simpson



RTC St John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.



This is the third collision in three weeks on the same stretch of road.

9/4/2024





Picture Alan Simpson



RTCSt John’s Road Corstorphine Edinburgh.





Like this: Like Loading...