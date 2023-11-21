Are you looking for student accommodation in Glasgow? You’re in luck! Glasgow offers a variety of options to suit your needs and preferences.

Whether you prefer the convenience of university-owned halls or the independence of private rentals, there’s something for everyone.

In this article, we will explore the different types of student accommodation available in Glasgow and the best ways to look for them so you can make an informed decision about where to live as a student.

Let’s get into it!

#1 Private Rentals

Private rentals offer students various flexible, affordable options in Glasgow. Renting private accommodation gives you more independence and freedom compared to university-owned halls.

With private rentals, you can choose the location that suits your preferences and needs, whether closer to your campus or in a vibrant neighbourhood with plenty of amenities. Employing a trusted Glasgow estate agent to help you can also maximise your chances of finding the right property.

Moreover, private rentals often offer more spacious living areas compared to university-owned halls. You can find apartments or houses fully furnished with all the necessary appliances and furniture. This means you don’t have to worry about buying big-ticket items or moving them from one place to another at the end of each academic year.

Additionally, renting privately allows you to live with friends or housemates. You can split the rent and bills among yourselves, making it even more affordable. Living with others also provides a great chance for socialising and building lasting friendships.

Private rentals in Glasgow offer students many benefits, such as flexibility, affordability, spaciousness, and the opportunity to live with friends or chosen housemates.

Keep In Mind: Many rental properties will not be available for 1st year students. It becomes much more common to live in a private rental after the 2nd year.

#2 University-Owned Halls

University-owned halls provide a convenient and inclusive living experience for students in Glasgow. These halls are specifically designed to cater to the needs and preferences of students, ensuring that they have a comfortable and supportive environment to thrive in.

With various options available, such as single or shared rooms, en-suite facilities, and communal spaces, university-owned halls offer flexibility to suit different budgets and preferences.

Living in university-owned halls also offers numerous benefits beyond just accommodation. It provides an opportunity for students to connect with fellow peers who are also studying at the same institution. This fosters community and friendship, creating an enriching social experience.

Additionally, these halls often organise events and activities that enhance the student experience by promoting personal development, cultural awareness, and overall well-being.

Overall, choosing university-owned halls can be a great option for students in Glasgow as it not only provides them with a convenient place to live but also offers a supportive community that enhances their academic journey.

Worth Noting: University halls are often reserved for incoming 1st year students. You may have to explore alternative options if you are 2nd, 3rd or 4th year students.

#3 Shared Houses

Living in a shared house can be a fantastic way to experience the camaraderie of roommates while enjoying the comforts of a home. When you choose to live in a shared house in Glasgow, you not only get to split the rent and bills with your housemates but also share responsibilities and create lasting friendships.

In a shared house, you’ll typically have your bedroom while sharing common areas such as the kitchen, living room, and bathroom. This allows for social interactions with your housemates and allows you to learn from each other’s experiences.

Shared houses in Glasgow come in various sizes and styles, catering to different budgets and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a cosy Victorian terrace or a modern townhouse, options are available to suit your needs. Living in a shared house also offers flexibility, as many rental agreements allow for shorter periods than traditional leases. This is especially beneficial for students who may only need accommodation during term time or prefer not to commit to long-term contracts.

Overall, living in a shared house in Glasgow provides an affordable and sociable living arrangement where you can make new friends and create memorable experiences.

It allows you to enjoy privacy within your bedroom and communal spaces where you can bond with your housemates over meals or movie nights. So, if you’re seeking a vibrant student accommodation option that combines affordability with companionship, consider exploring the shared houses available in Glasgow.

Top Tip: Use platforms like Facebook and Spareroom to hunt for house shares. People will often list available rooms on social platforms to ensure they find someone who will fit into their existing group of flatmates.

#4 Student Studio Flats

If you’re craving the perfect balance between independence and convenience, look no further than student studio flats in Glasgow. These self-contained living spaces offer a private sanctuary where you can focus on your studies and personal growth.



With a studio flat, you can create your schedule and set your own rules. You won’t have to worry about sharing common areas or dealing with noisy housemates. It’s just you and your own space to relax, work, and recharge.



In a student studio flat, you’ll enjoy several advantages that make it an attractive option for accommodation. Here are four reasons why a studio flat might be the perfect choice for you:



Privacy: You’ll have your bathroom, kitchenette, and living area.

You’ll have your bathroom, kitchenette, and living area. Convenience: Everything you need is within reach, from grocery stores to public transportation.

Everything you need is within reach, from grocery stores to public transportation. Flexibility: Studio flats often come fully furnished, saving the hassle of buying furniture.

Studio flats often come fully furnished, saving the hassle of buying furniture. Peace of mind: With secure access systems and on-site maintenance teams, safety is a top priority.



Whether you want to live independently or value having your own space, student studio flats provide the ideal environment for focused studying and personal development in Glasgow.



Keep in Mind: There are two key ways to find a student studio – renting via a private student rental company (like Unite Students or Student Roost) or finding a private studio rental through a Glasgow-based estate agent. Student rental companies will often present you with a ‘dorm-like’ room on a set contract, whilst private rentals may offer more customisation and flexibility.

Which One Will You Choose?

In conclusion, when it comes to finding student accommodation in Glasgow, several options are available to you.

University-owned halls offer the convenience of being located on or near campus, providing a sense of community and easy access to university facilities.

Private rentals give you more independence and flexibility in terms of location and amenities but may require more effort in finding the right property and dealing with landlords.

Shared houses can be a great option for those who prefer living with others and splitting costs, while student studio flats provide the privacy and comfort of having your own space.

It’s important to consider your personal preferences, budget, and priorities when choosing the student accommodation that suits you best. Whether you value social interaction or solitude, convenience or freedom, Glasgow has options that cater to different needs.

Take the time to research and visit different properties before making a decision. Remember that this is not only where you will live at university but also where you will study, relax, and make lasting memories.

Choose wisely and enjoy your time in Glasgow!

