Loganair’s check in desk is being moved to a more visible location in Edinburgh Airport, and check in times have been moved forward by 10 minutes to ensure more on-time performance.

The airline has also said that newer aircraft are bing used from Glasgow Airport while larger and more efficient airport will carry an increased number of passengers.

Customers now have to check in at least 40 minutes ahead of a flight departure time.

CEO Jonathan Hinkles said: “As we head into our winter schedule, we continue to make incremental changes to improve customer experience, including bringing forward our check in times. This will allow us to ensure all customers are cleared prior to departure as we offer larger aircraft that fly more passengers.

“We’d also encourage our customers, especially those with hand-baggage only, to use our on-line check-in wherever possible. Unlike many other airlines, our online check opens four days before departure, widening opportunity for customers to be able to use the capability in advance.

“While these are small changes, they can make a big difference to satisfaction levels and experience.”

Customer feedback forms were introduced by the airline in July 2023 and more than 16,000 have been completed.

Loganair is now the 2023 European Regional Aviation Association (ERA) Airline of the Year, after winning the prestigious accolade at a global gathering of airlines in Innsbruck, Austria, last month. Airline of the Year is the ERA’s top award.

Loganair ATR – 72

Like this: Like Loading...