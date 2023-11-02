Heart of Midlothian swimming club, Edinburgh, had a night to remember at the annual Scottish Swim awards.

Nominated for “club of the year” although they missed out to eventual winners Lerwick in a final three that also included Renfrew it was still a significant achievement to stand on the podium.

Our photograph shows some of the delighted Heart of Midlothian contingent with a plaque to mark their success which came after they had to compile a video and undertake interviews to reach the final three.

Holly recently moved to Stirling University having represented Great Britain at the European Junior Championships then Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games during the summer.

Also at the awards dinner were Phil Potter (head coach), Michael Adamek (assistant head coach), Claire Mackie (committee member) and Jennifer McGill (entries secretary).

Another factor contributing to the nomination may have been sending a coach and five swimmers to Sheffield for the National County Team championships as part of the East of Scotland squad placing a commendable 11th in A Division.

President Elinor said: “We are especially proud of the recognition our swimmer of the month award provides. It isn’t about who is the fastest or best swimmer but recognises those who put in the extra effort. Our swimmers have said this makes them feel valued.

“The club is thriving with a continual stream of new enquiries and run regular trials for new starts to ensure they go into the appropriate squad.”

Any new members are welcome and should contact secretary@swimhearts.com or fill in the form at swimhearts.com

Left to right: Layla Wedderspoon, Ellie Starkey (coach), Holly McGill, Elinor Crofts (president), Keir Stormonth, Alice Mackie

