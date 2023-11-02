At a meeting of The City of Edinburgh Council on Thursday the Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, made a short statement on events in the Middle East, and led a one minute’s silence for all victims.

The Lord Provost said: “Before the formal agenda starts, I think it is important to say a few words about the horrific events in the Middle East.

“I know many people in the city will be personally impacted by the appalling loss of life or injury, or suffering experienced by Israelis and Palestinians over recent weeks and our thoughts and prayers are with them along with our hope for a fair resolution.

“Edinburgh, thankfully, is a safe secure city which welcomes people from many different backgrounds and faiths in a spirt of friendliness and respect. In a time of tension, it is of course an important and fundamental basis of democracy that people should be allowed, and indeed encouraged to express different views with passion, but also, they do so with respect.

“Edinburgh is also a city with zero tolerance of Antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any other hate crime.

“I know there will be residents in different communities who feel less safe than they did a few weeks ago. I want them to know that we are there with and for them.

“I’m sure everyone in the Chambers calls on all parties involved in the terrible events to respect international law and for those who breach it to be brought to justice.

“In the meantime, I think we are all in shock at the brutality of the treatment of Israeli and Palestinian civilians caught up in the horror.

“As a mark of respect to all the victims I would invite the Chamber to join me in standing (if they are able) in one minute’s silence.”

Edinburgh City Chambers. © 2023 Martin McAdam

